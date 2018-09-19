LAKE CITY, Florida — Entering Week Four of the high school football season, we saw some heavyweight match-ups. One of them took place in Lake City as Columbia hosted Lee. This week's "Athlete of the Week" is one of the stars from that game, and he had a big catch in the Tigers' key, district win over the Generals.

He is T.J. Jones, and he is one of the most heralded and sought-after recruits in the country. The four-star receiver has Columbia off to a 4-0 start; Jones also currently holds 37 Division I scholarship offers. Jones is equally as talented in the classroom, where he is an honors student.

His head coach and former Columbia and Florida State stand-out, Brian Allen, says he hasn't had a player this talented -- and highly recruited -- since the Miami Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil.

