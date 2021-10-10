Should've, would've, could've: miscues doom Jaguars in 37-19 loss to Titans

The Jaguars are now 0-5 on the season and have lost 20 straight games. That is now the second-longest streak in league history.

Shaq Griffin's near interception that he couldn't secure.

Trevor Lawrence stopped at the one-yard line on a touchdown run that would've made it a one score game.

A missed extra point.

And a missed field goal.

They call it a "game of inches." But on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars took that cliche to a whole new level.

It will go down as a 37-19 Tennessee Titans (3-2) win over Jacksonville (0-5). That final score is all the Jaguars care about. They've now lost 20 straight games, the second-longest losing streak in NFL history.

But boy, does that final line not tell the story of the game.

It started out very rough for the Duval faithful, to be fair. On the third play of the game, recently acquired tight end Dan Arnold fumbled a would-be, third-down completion. The Titans' Kevin Byard returned the fumble for a touchdown. The Jaguars were behind the eight-ball from the jump.

But two plays later, James Robinson happened -- again. The second-year tailback bust out for a 58-yard run and capped off the drive with a one-yard score. Robinson tallied a career high 149 yards on 18 carries Sunday.

But then Matthew Wright, elevated from the Practice Squad in favor of Josh Lambo, missed the extra point. Two plays later, Griffin missed what would've been a pick-six. The momentum remained squarely in Tennessee's favor. The Titans went on to score 17 points in the second quarter and take a 21-13 lead into the locker room.

The Jaguars had moments where it looked like the tide might shift. Early in the fourth quarter, after the Jaguars' defense forced Tennessee to punt for a second straight drive, Lawrence led the Jaguars downfield, catapulted by a 58-yard reception from Laviska Shenault. Later in the drive, after initially being ruled a touchdown, Lawrence was ruled down on the one-yard line on third-and-goal. On fourth-and-goal, the Jaguars pitched it to Carlos Hyde, a play immediately snuffed out by the Titans' defense. That, followed by a subsequent Jaguars drive that never got going and resulted in a turnover on downs, ended any hope of a comeback.

Lawrence was turnover free until the final play of the game, a garbage time interception in the end-zone. He finished 23-33 for 273 yards and one, one-yard touchdown to tight end Jacob Hollister. After the early fumble, Arnold finished as the Jaguars' leading receiver with six receptions for 64 yards. Tavon Austin had five catches for 54 yards.

The Jaguars never stopped fighting. Lawrence even rallied the troops down the field in the final minute in front of a nearly-empty stadium. But the result remains the same.

The Jaguars have not won a game in nearly 400 days.

Jacksonville did hold Yulee native Derrick Henry to under 50-yards up and until he inevitably broke out in the fourth quarter. Henry had three touchdowns and 130 yards on 28 carries. He finished with more than 100 yards for the fourth straight game.

Ryan Tannehill finished 14-22 for 197 yards. With AJ Brown limited and Julio Jones ruled out, Marcus Johnson was the leading receiver with three catches for 52 yards.