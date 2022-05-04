Shemar Bridges ready for his shot with the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed the former Potter's House and Fort Valley State University wide receiver as an undrafted free agent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potter’s House and Fort Valley State University alum, Shemar Bridges, is getting a shot with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens signed the Wildcats star receiver as an undrafted free agent. Bridges says the Ravens like his potential, size, and how he moves around the line of scrimmage. He added the Ravens also like his blue collar mentality.

Bridges caught the Ravens eye in February at the first ever Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. It’s the HBCU’s version of the NFL Combine.

“The Legacy Bowl definitely gave us a big platform to talk to a lot of scouts and that helped with the off the field stuff that you don't get to see on film. And I think that's what showed the Ravens why I fit in their program," Bridges said.

Bridges is thrilled about getting a shot with one of the best franchises in the NFL and also getting a shot to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Lamar Jackson.