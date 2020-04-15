Former Trinity Christian standout and current Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade is home working out and spending time with his family.

The Buckeyes spring practice was cut short due to the coronavirus a few weeks ago.

So, with the NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 23rd, Wade was ready to discuss two, now-former Buckeyes whose names will be called early in the first round: Jeff Okudah and Chase Young.

Wade says he and Okuhah were close before they ever arrived in Columbus, Ohio, as freshmen. Wade says that, from the beginning, both of their goals have been to become first round NFL picks.

Wade shocked many when he decided to return to school back in January and not enter the NFL Draft.

Okudah turned pro and is expected to be top 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wade says they truly became close when Okudah lost his mom their freshman year.

“I definitely helped him with his mom passing. Just trying to keep him motivated," Wade said.

Wade said anything Okudah needs he’ll always be there for him. And Okudah has always been there for him. They just both want to be great.

Wade also enjoyed having a front row seat to Okudah's greatness in practice, watching and learning from his classmate.

“Jeff is a special talent and he understands football. He just wants to be the best. I'm interested in seeing what team picks him up," Wade said.

He also got to watch the best defensive lineman in the draft, Chase Young.

“He's a freak athlete. He can get to quarterback any time he wants to. In practice, we had to sit him down sometimes because he would get too many sacks. He’s got to keep on working -- which I know he will -- and the sky is the limit for him," Wade said.