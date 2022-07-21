Sharks top wideout Devin Wilson indefinitely suspended by NAL after altercation with a referee

Wilson was suspended after he ran into a referee in last week's game against San Antonio. The suspension and injuries to other wideouts have tested the Sharks depth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sharks star wide receiver, Devin Wilson, has been indefinitely suspended by the National Arena League for running into a referee in last week's game against San Antonio.

"We are saddened by the action of a veteran player during the last minute of the game this past weekend. Being a standout player in the National Arena League for many years he should know better, this type of hit on a defenseless official will not be tolerated. Disciplinary action has been taken. I have talked with our official, Mr. Gary Vaught, and thankfully he is going to be ok.” commissioner, Chris Siegfried, said in a statement.

After San Antonio recovered a Jacksonville fumble, Wilson ran into a referee behind the play.

"It's a video, so it's a judgement call based on the video." Sharks head coach, Siah Burley, said.

Burley said Wilson will miss the team's regular season finale against Carolina, but isn't sure about his status moving forward.

"It's got to be appealed, but we'll see the judgement on it. He's going to miss this game for sure," Burley said.

Wilson's suspension and nagging injuries have tested the Sharks depth late in the season.

Wide receivers Nyqwan Murray and Miles Kelly are both dealing with lower body injuries. Quarterback Arvell Nelson is also dealing with an injury as well.

The Sharks have played 13 straight games without a bye and it's taken a toll on their roster, but they believe they have enough depth as they enter the playoffs.

"Coach did a great job in recruiting we have plenty of depth I feel like we haven't taken a step back. People have been getting reps. More people that haven't been getting reps at the beginning of the season been getting more reps now. We got a lot of depth, we got a couple injuries, but I don't think we're going to miss a beat," Kelly said.

If Jacksonville beats Carolina at home on Saturday and Columbus loses the Sharks will claim the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Which would make a big difference considering the Sharks are 5-1 at home versus 2-5 away from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"The energy in this arena is crazy we have great fans. We're locked and loaded and if we got to go on the road we got to go on the road so at the end of the day it's about bringing a banner, a championship here. There's no excuses of playing on the road, but obviously travel is something you would like to avoid for sure," Burley said.