Jaguars sign Shaquille Quarterman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shaquille Quarterman was not shy in his excitement to be drafted by his hometown team back in April.
"I’m just so happy that I have the opportunity to do it because most people don’t get a chance to do that. Repping the brand has always been a thing for especially Jacksonville with that 904. I’ve been throwing my ‘4’s’ up since I got to college so I’m excited.”
Now he is officially signed with the team according to his agent today. The 4th round linebacker was one of twelve players taken in the draft by Jacksonville, Shaquille becomes the first of the dozen to sign.