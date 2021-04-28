Shad Khan opens up about the number one overall pick

Was it worth the struggle in 2020?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "In my wildest dreams a year ago I didn't think we'd be 1-15 but today you say hey maybe that's a blessing now."

Shad Khan was not pleased with 2020-2021 firing both the General Manager and Head Coach. Sometimes it takes hitting rock bottom to reach new heights.

Trevor Lawrence the consensus best prospect since Andrew Luck left Stanford is in the Jaguars' back pocket.

He brought in the one man he thought was a lock to have success with Trevor as well, Urban Meyer.

"But there's a reason he's won. He's smart. He's diligent. He's curious. He's learning. I've seen him, how he's put a staff together, the best of the best. How free agency it was really planned. And now for the draft. The thoroughness and all the work that's gone into looking at the players. Certainly, I've very optimistic"

Urban's success with college quarterback could lead to immediate wins in Jacksonville.