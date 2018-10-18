Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Wednesday he withdrew his bid to buy Wembley Stadium in London, an unexpected termination of an $800 million deal that Khan attributed to a lack of overwhelming support from the England Football Association.

Khan’s pursuit of the 90,000-seat Wembley received push back in London from the beginning, but it had appeared the deal was on track — at least until a recent meeting of the Football Association Council.

“It appears there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembely and my current proposal, subsequently, would earn the backing of only a slim majority of the FA Council, well short of the margin that the FA Chairman has required,” Khan said in a statement released through his spokesman.

Khan owns the Fulham Football Club, which last year won promotion to soccer’s Premier League, as well as the Jaguars. He had big ambitions for the national stadium, hoping to hold the 2030 World Cup there and vowing Wembley would be a centerpiece of future major tournaments.

Martin Glenn, chief executive of the Football Association, said in a statement Khan recently told the organization “his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated” and indicated he would withdraw the offer.

“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium,” Khan said. “Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.”

Khan had said owning Wembley would create a new revenue stream that would bolster, among other things, the football franchise in Jacksonville, but it nonetheless became a source of speculation that he was considering having more Jaguars games in London or perhaps moving the team entirely. He has denied that.

In a statement directed toward Jacksonville, Khan said the Wembley transaction would have provided a “much-needed positive effect on the Jaguars.”

Khan is the most important man in Jacksonville economic development, so his business ventures across the globe are closely followed by local business leaders and Jaguars fans.

The Jaguars play a game each year in Wembley. The Jaguars play the Eagles there Oct. 28.

“London as the Jaguars’ home away from home remains a priority,” Khan said. “Downtown Jacksonville with the Jaguars serving as a catalyst in its revitalization remains a priority. The relationship between London and the Jaguars is as important as ever and we will continue to develop it to the benefit of all.”

