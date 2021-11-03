Sergio Garcia in front through one round at The PLAYERS Championship

The 2008 PLAYERS Champion opens with a 7-under 65

Just a handful of golfers in the morning session were able to post scores under-par; but one of them was previous champion, Sergio Garcia. The 2008 PLAYERS Champion had eagles on both No. 16 and No. 9, en route to his lowest, first-round score at TPC Sawgrass in his career. At 7-under 65, he leads by two strokes.

"I just love it. I've always said it, Valderrama and this course are some of my top favorite ones and for some reason they just, it just kind of fits my eye," Garcia said. "I see what I want to do pretty much every hole and then it's a matter of doing it, but it definitely I feel more comfortable and I've done well. So all those things help."

Garcia's last win on the PGA Tour came at October's Sanderson Farms Championship. His best finish this calendar year was T11 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

For most of the day, there was a logjam tied for second, three strokes back of Garcia. That included the likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Shane Lowry. But five birdies on the back-nine has Brian Harman (-5) in sole possession of second place, two strokes back of Garcia.