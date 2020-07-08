SEC Announces 2020 Schedule Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While we wait on the exact dates and times, we now know who each team in the SEC will be playing throughout the 2020 season.
Alabama - UK, Missouri
Texas A&M- UF, UT
LSU- Missouri, VU
AUB- UT, USC
Ole Miss - UK, USC
Mississippi State- UGA, Vanderbilt
Arkansas- UF, UGA
UF- Texas A&M, Arkansas
UGA- Mississippi State, Arkansas
UT- Texas A&M, Auburn
UK- Alabama, Ole Miss
Missouri - Alabama, LSU
USC- Auburn, Ole Miss
Vanderbilt - LSU, Mississippi State
Feleipe Franks, the former Florida quarterback will make his return to the Swamp in his first year away from Gainesville as a college quarterback.