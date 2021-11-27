Second-half powers Florida past Florida State, 24-21

Anthony Richardson and Dameon Pierce take over in the second half as the Gators get to six wins and are now bowl eligible.

The first half was a microcosm of both Florida and Florida State's seasons: straight up wacky.

All three quarterbacks -- Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker -- played for FSU. The Gators continued to rotate between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, although Richardson did leave for most of the first half with an injury. There were three interceptions. Both teams drove up-and-down the field, and, yet, at halftime, they had combined for only 14 points.

Oh, and don't forget: Florida was playing with special teams coordinator Greg Knox serving as head coach after Dan Mullen was fired earlier this week.

Wacky.

But in the third quarter, the Gators made what many of their fans have deemed "logical" choices.

After Jones threw his third interception of the day -- literally bouncing it off the back of a Noles defender -- Richardson returned and immediately threw for a first-down. He never left the field after that. Meanwhile, senior Dameon Pierce had just two carries at halftime, despite averaging more than six yards a carry this season. He saw the bulk of the carries from the third-quarter on, including what proved to be the dagger, third touchdown of the day for the Gators.

The game was no longer "wacky" from there (aside from a botched on-side kick at the end by FSU), as Florida (6-6) is bowl-eligible on the final weekend of the regular season, while ending the rivals Noles' season (5-7) with a 24-21 win.

Richardson finished 5-7 for 55 passing yards and a touchdown with 27 rushing yards. Jones, the redshirt junior, was 16-24 for 163 yards, a touchdown, and the three interceptions.

On Senior Day, Pierce was the leading tailback with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior Kemore Gamble was the leading receiver, tallying three catches for 80 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown.

Travis left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury, but returned in the second quarter. He finished 18-29 for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and was the Noles' leading rusher with 102 rushing yards.