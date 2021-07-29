SEC votes unanimously to extend membership to Oklahoma, Texas

The 14-0 vote pushes the Southeastern Conference's membership to 16 teams

Traditional, college athletic powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The league's presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday to invite the two programs to join the SEC beginning July 1, 2025. Competition for all sports will begin for the 2025-2026 academic school year. There is the possibility the two schools may be able to negotiate an early out from the Big 12 Conference.

The college sports world, particularly college football, was turned on its axis when the Houston Chronicle broke midway through SEC Media Days that the two schools had secretly been in talks for months with the SEC about the possibility of joining. The move leaves the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma's soon-to-be former conference, with just seven member schools.

*That is, unless the lawyers reach a settlement agreement w/Big 12 & then UT & OU start in SEC in 2022 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 29, 2021

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."

