SEC releases revamped 2020 football schedule

Ladies and gentlemen: we have a schedule.
Again.
On the heels of its move to a conference-only schedule, the Southeastern Conference unveiled its 2020 calendar Monday night on the SEC Network. Earlier in the day, Week One destinations were unveiled, including Florida's trip to Ole Miss and Georgia's trip to Arkansas. It will be Florida's first trip to Oxford in 13 years, and it will be Georgia's first trip to Fayetteville in 11 years.
The season is now set to begin September 26. The SEC Championship will be played either December 12 or December 19.
Here is a look at both team's schedules:
Florida
Sept 26 - at Ole Miss
Oct 3 - vs. South Carolina
Oct 10 - at Texas A&M
Oct 17 - vs. LSU
Oct 24 - vs. Missouri
Oct 31 - BYE WEEK
Nov 7 - Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville
Nov 14 - vs. Arkansas
Nov 21 - at Vanderbilt
Nov 28 - vs. Kentucky
Dec 5 - at Tennessee
Georgia
Sept 26 - at Arkansas
Oct 3 - vs. Auburn
Oct 10 - vs. Tennessee
Oct 17 - at Alabama
Oct 24 - at Kentucky
Oct 31 - BYE WEEK
Nov 7 - Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville
Nov 14 - at Missouri
Nov 21 - vs. Mississippi State
Nov 28 - at South Carolina
Dec 5 - vs. Vanderbilt