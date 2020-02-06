Scrubs to clubs and back again: pro golfer returns to nursing during COVID-19

With the Symetra Tour suspended, Sarah Hoffman returned to her other career at the University of Michigan

Professional golf was always part of the plan.

Sort of.

"I was gonna be a professional soccer player at [age] 12. I think that then changed to basketball," Sarah Hoffman laughed. "I didn't play any AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournaments. Besides my country club's junior tournaments, I didn't play any competitive golf tournaments until my senior year of high school."

But after a stand-out career at Grand Valley State (Div. II), the three-time All-American knew she would pursue a professional career.

She just had to finish nursing school first. That took another full year after her college playing career had ended.

"A lot of times, when you're applying for nursing positions, they want you to have two, full years of experience or to be a new graduate... So that kind of took the pressure off golf -- I knew I could always go back to nursing, I had that solid foundation," Hoffman explained.

So, tack on an additional two years.

"I was really happy with nursing. But I was also playing the Michigan Open, playing in other tournaments. Summer of 2015, I shot a 66 at the Michigan Open. That's where I said, 'okay, my game is coming back to me now.' I have enough money now. I know I can always fall back on nursing. I know I have to go and give it a run.

"I didn’t wanna look back and have regret of not trying.”

And so Hoffman packed up her scrubs and clubs and moved to Florida, staying with her great-aunt and beginning to play in local tournaments. Five years later, Hoffman plays on the Symmetra Tour, the circuit just below the coveted LPGA Tour. She made 10 of 20 cuts in 2019, and she's come within a handful of strokes of LPGA qualification each of the past four years at Q-School.

But she still does trade her clubs for scrubs each off-season. She returns to Michigan Medicine's orthopedic trauma unit for a 2-3 month stint each year.

"That was kind of the plan, but [my co-workers] still give me grief," she laughed. "I've worked there six years now, and they'll still be like 'oh, our local celebrity is back!'

“They threw me a going away party last year when I was moving to Atlanta, and they were like ‘why I are we doing this? We know you’re going to be back.’ And of course by April, I was back.”

Not by design, of course. When the coronavirus pandemic suspended the Symetra Tour season initially for a handful of weeks, Hoffman applied for nurse contractor positions in the Atlanta area, but was unsuccessful.

"Once we got word that the suspension would continue once those [initial] six weeks are over, that’s when I called my manager at U of M and asked if I could come back to work.”

At that time, Michigan was one of the worst hit areas in the country. Michigan Medicine had over 250 patients when Hoffman arrived. Even Hoffman's orthopedic trauma unit was expecting to treat COVID-19 patients and were soon trained accordingly. That never came to pass, but, with all elective surgeries cancelled, Hoffman and her unit became the de facto "emergency surgery" unit.

"Rewinding back to the decision of whether to go to the hospital or not, I was in a position where I didn't need to go back to work. And it was tough. I struggled with the decision a little bit -- should I be putting myself at an increased risk? At that point, I was thinking I was going to be living with my parents. I didn't want to put them at an increased risk.

“Once I got to work, it did feel good knowing that I was making a difference in some patients lives and knowing I was helping them through a tough time. I didn’t wanna look back and regret not helping out as much as I could.”

Kind of like that chance she took on a professional golf career?

"I think you always cast your net out into the future and wonder, 'am I gonna regret what I'm doing?'"

What Hoffman's doing right now: waiting to be called back to the tee box. The Symetra Tour plans to resume July 24-26 down the road from Michigan Medicine in Battle Creek, Michigan. They'll then head to South Bend, Indiana, and are expected to play nine total events through the rest of the year. Hoffman says her training will "ramp up" in June in anticipation for the Tour's return, although she has gotten out to her local club in between 13-hour shifts at the hospital.

For now, it's scrubs.

Soon, it'll be back to clubs.

