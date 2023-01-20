He'll be screaming for the Jaguars at midnight from Germany

Marius Schmidt says he's been a loyal Jaguar fan since 2008. He explains to First Coast News how he got hooked on the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marius Schmidt says he got hooked on the Jaguars back in 2008 on a visit to Pensacola to see his great aunt. He saw a Jaguars game and hasn't missed watching them since -- even from Germany.

Schmidt lives in the southwestern part of Germany, he says, just a bike ride from the French border. He says American football is growing increasingly popular in Germany.

He's six hours ahead of Jacksonville, but staying up super late won't keep him from watching the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

At his house in Germany, he says, "It will mostly be me screaming at the TV in the middle of the night and waking up my wife."

Schmidt says his friends are texting him like crazy because they know he's a huge fan and his team, the Jaguars, is on a hot run.

He says, "I just love this. I can't believe it." He thinks the Jags will go all the way to the Super Bowl.

If that happens, he plans to fly to Jacksonville and watch the game with newly-discovered Jags fans, even though the Super Bowl will be in Arizona.

He says please reach out to him on Twitter, especially if you live in Germany.