Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville in March 2024 during world tour

The Savannah Bananas, a "world famous baseball circus" team as stated on their website, will play three games at 121 Financial Ballpark from March 1-3 in 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas will be stopping in Jacksonville for three games in 2024 during their '2024 Banana Ball World Tour,' according to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's website.

The Bananas, a "world famous baseball circus" team as stated on their website, will be playing at 121 Financial Ballpark from March 1-3, 2024. The team says "in addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball" to the field, the Jumbo Shrimp's website states. The team will be playing 'Banana Ball,' which is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied, the website states.

The Bananas have been featured worldwide for playing a game in kilts, using a 'Dancing First Base Coach,' having the first-ever baseball player to wear stilts and have had players backflip while catching fly balls, the website mentions. The team played a pair of games in Jacksonville in 2023, too, the website states.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals during their visit to Jacksonville, according to the website. All team rosters will be filled with "former MLB stars and celebrity guests," the website mentions.

“I think this year showed people that we aren’t just here to entertain but that we can actually play at a very high level too,” Bananas infielder Jackson Olson said in a statement on the Jumbo Shrimp's website. “2023 was life-changing for all of us, but 2024 is about to be the biggest challenge yet, and we’re all ready for it.”