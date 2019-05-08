Ryan Lochte has returned to the pool after a 14-month suspension for receiving a prohibited vitamin B-12 IV infusion.

The 35-year-old won the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. National Championships.

While winning is nothing new to the 12-time Olympic medalist, Lochte has changed his life outside of the pool.

“A lot of people say, ‘Do you regret everything that happened in 2016?’ I mean, I wished it turned out differently, but I don't regret it ... because it happened,” he said after his Rio scandal in an interview with First Coast News. “I learned from it. I made myself a better man because of it.”

Lochte now prides himself on being a family man.

"It's pretty obvious now, I'm 100 percent family," Lochte told NBC. "My celebrations are picking up my son and daughter and playing with them."

However, even with the support of his family, Lochte has a long way to go to get to Tokyo in 2020.

His 200 IM time is fourth among American swimmers, according to the Washington Post.

As a father of two, he is the senior of many of his competitors, the majority of whom are in their 20s.

Lochte also admitted to NBC that he's had less time to train because of his young daughter, Liv, who is seven weeks old.

Despite his challenges, Lochte plans to push toward the Olympics, this time with a new attitude.

"As rewarding as it is for me to win races, I get more satisfaction out of seeing the smiles on kids' faces when I give them my medals," Lochte tweeted.