Gator and Bulldog fans are counting down the hours until kick-off in this year’s Florida Georgia game.

Fans have been camping out at RV City for the last week. According to Bubba Williams, "this is the best week of the year.”

Williams has been coming to the rivalry game for years. He's looking for revenge from last year's loss. He and other Florida faithful feel like this is their year.

“This is the first time in three years that I thought that we have a chance of winning and I feel really confident about this Saturday,” Williams said.

The decorations at RV City are also competitive. Though the rivalry is strong, Gators and Bulldogs park RVs right next to each other. Whether you're a Gator or a Bulldog, the fans enjoy mingling together for the love of the game.

Saturday's game starts at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.