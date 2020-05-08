Remembering Robert Pollard, one of the greatest prep running backs of all-time

Looking back on one of the greatest athletes to play along the First Coast

Family, friends and high school football fans around the First Coast are all mourning the loss of one of the greatest players to ever play prep football in Jacksonville, Robert Pollard. Pollard died from an apparent overdose back on July 31st.

Rodney English and Joey Williams say Pollard’s talent was unmatched. During his playing days at Bolles Pollard was without question one of the most dominated players of his era. The late legendary Corky Rogers said Pollard was the best player he ever coached. And his talent did not go unnoticed. Pollard was recruited by all of the top division one college coaches. English said Pollard helped him develop a love for the sport.

“Growing up he was one of the reasons I wanted to play football. He was like superman growing up. Most kids wanted to be like Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders growing up. To me that's who I wanted to be like my big cousin. I don't think I would want to play football if it wasn't for him, says Rodney English”.

Off the field, Pollard had his struggles. He faced some unimaginable trauma. He and his brother witnessed their dad strangle their mother to death. Williams says that while Pollard never really spoke about his mother’s death. He believes it contributed to some of his troubles. Williams says Pollard also had a bad temper that often times got him into to trouble as well. But he says, Pollard had a heart of gold. He’d help a total stranger.

Both Williams and English said Pollard was a gentle giant and that’s one of the ways they want him to be remembered.

“He's the goat to me on and off the football field. I want him to be remembered as that caring, loving, person that was always there when you needed him, says Rodney English”.

“I want my cousin to be remembered as the greatest athlete to ever come out of Jacksonville, Florida, says Joey Williams”.