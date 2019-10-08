The head football coach at Jean Ribault High School has been removed, according to a member of the coaching staff who didn't want to be identified.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Public Schools for more information regarding why Coach Kelvin Smith was removed. They responded saying, "Due to an ongoing internal investigation, the Head Varsity Football Coach at Jean Ribault High School has been removed from his position."

According to the source on the coaching staff, coaches were told about Smith's removal Saturday morning. He said they didn't discuss a reason for the removal at the meeting, and said other coaches aren't sure why Smith was removed.

Players and parents were told Saturday as well. The source on the staff said an interim coach has been chosen and will be named to the public soon.

"We're trying to make sure the kids have the season they deserve," the coaching staff member said. "We ask for continued support."

First Coast News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.