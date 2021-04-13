Ribault grad Rennia Davis set to become top-five WNBA Draft selection

The All-American, her family, and her community share their stories ahead of the 2021 WNBA Draft on April 15.

Consistent.

Consistent in her performance on the basketball court. Consistent in her studies. Consistent in her desire to be the best. Consistent in her relationships with her friends and family -- through All-American campaigns in high school and college.

As First Coast News set out to speak with all those who have helped Jacksonville native Rennia Davis on her journey, that was the word so many of them brought up: consistent.

"Where much is given, much is required. She always did a little bit more. So she got a little bit more than others received," her high school coach, Shelia Seymore-Pennick said. "She is an example and a role model for any young person... because she's been a leader in every area."

Because of that hard-work, Rennia is consistently projected by nearly every major sports media outlet to be a top-five selection in this year's WNBA Draft. The 2021 WNBA Draft is Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m., broadcast live on the networks of ESPN.

Davis led Jean Ribault Senior High School to three state championships and the 2016 national title from 2013-2017. Davis was named the 2017 Florida Ms. Basketball and the Gatorade State Player of the Year. She was named a McDonald's All-American (the third in Ribault program history) and the No. 12 recruit in the nation by ESPN. Davis had offers from seemingly every, major college program and chose one of the most storied: the University of Tennessee.

In Knoxville, despite a coaching change and countless transfers, Davis continued to shine. She was a mainstay on the All-SEC teams during her four years on Rocky Top, earning All-Freshman honors (2018), Second Team honors (2019) and First Team honors (2020, 2021). Davis was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 2021 as well as the prestigious Senior CLASS Award Winner. The honor is bestowed upon one male and one female senior each year who are "the total student-athlete," using their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Davis finished her Tennessee career as one of only four players in program history to rank in the career top 10 in points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game.

Seymour-Pennick and the legendary Al Austin coached 12 state championships between them, three All-Americans and countless All-State selections. But Rennia Davis is set to become just the second former Lady Trojan to be drafted into the WNBA -- and easily the highest draft pick from Jacksonville across all, major sports leagues.

"It's a huge deal. Anybody that says it's not -- they don't understand," Ribault principal Gregory Bostic said. "It's so important and inspiring to have someone from Trojan Nation representing."

Ribault High School set to retire Rennia Davis' jersey number

Rennia's name still resonates with current Ribault students and Jacksonville girls basketball players. Just ask the current head coach of the Lady Trojans, also the first McDonald's All-American in Ribault history, Dorian Stevens.

"She gave them hope," Stevens said. Stevens was an assistant to Seymore-Pennick during Davis' high school career before taking over the helm of the program in 2017.

"I had a very successful high school career. I didn't get the success that I wanted as far as playing professionally. Erica White (the second All-American in school history) was able to go to the WNBA from playing at Ribault High School, but really didn't play a long time in the league.

"And now we come back, almost 20 years later, and someone else is actually going to get to walk-the-walk and, in my opinion, play a very long career in the WNBA. It allows them to see that a kid from the Northside really can do this."

Former Ribault stand-out, WNBA draftee Erica White on Rennia Davis

Rennia, who remains close with her coaches and former teammates, will be home in Jacksonville for the 2021 WNBA Draft. Seymore-Pennick will be among the invited guests at the family's watch party.

"My heart is beating already. I've actually been on YouTube, watching [Draft Day] moments for other players I've admired and ones I don't have a relationship with it. And I just can't imagine what it will be like for Rennia, the night before. I can only feel like it'll be like Christmas, and you're waiting for the gift that you're praying you're going to get, but you don't know if your mom can afford it. But you can't wait to see if it's gonna happen."

According to all the experts: for Davis, it's going to happen.

Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -