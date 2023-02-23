Ribault Boys Basketball set to face Bishop Kenny in Friday night's 4A regional final.

The Trojans haven't won a state title since 1995 so they're hungry to get to Lakeland and break that streak.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Trojans boys basketball team is just three wins away from the school's first boys basketball state title since 1995.

The Trojans (24-4) will host Bishop Kenny (21-8) Friday night in the 4-A regional finals with a trip to the final four on the line.

The Trojans' senior leadership has been a major factor all season long.

Ribault is red hot having won nine straight, so they're playing their best ball right now.

Trojans head coach Charles Showers, who played at Ribault back in the late 70s and early 80s, says it would be extra special to win the state title this year especially since Old Austin-Wilkes Gym will be torn down after Friday night's game.