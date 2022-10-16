Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class

Ten former coaches and players were inducted into the Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight.

Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn.

"Playing at Ribault was one of the best experiences of my life because it was the foundation of understanding what winning really is," Anderson said.

Other inductees included former Ribault three-sport star Laveranues Coles, former basketball all American Clifford Johnson and Yolanda Small, who was the first shotput state champion at Ribault.

"So honored and pleased to be awarded this award this year. I want to let everyone know that it's hard work, it's not easy but I made it and I congratulate everyone that made it this year," Small said.

Ten members of the Hall of Fame Classes of 2021 and 2022 were inducted in total and they all shared stories of their times playing and coaching at Jean Ribault and how the school shaped the successful athletes and people they would become.