New Orleans Saints to play Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville in NFL opening week

The NFL announced Wednesday that the teams will play at TIAA Bank Field as Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Ida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints will play the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville. The NFL sent the following news release Wednesday:

Due to the ongoing recovery efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12 will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the NFL announced today.

The game will remain a 4:25 p.m. ET start and be broadcast on FOX.

The decision was made, in consultation with state and local officials and both clubs, in the interest of public safety.



Details on tickets and other specifics, including how fans can continue to help in the recovery effort, will be announced in the days ahead.