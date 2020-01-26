CALABASAS, Calif. — Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., according to multiple reports.

ABC 7 Sports Anchor and Reporter Curt Sandoval confirmed the news on Twitter. TMZ and ESPN also reported the former professional basketball player's death.

There are no survivors after the helicopter crashed in the city 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials didn't immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. However, in a press conference with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, officials said there were no survivors.

