Reports: Jaguars have deals with Brandon Scherff, Folorunso Fatukasi, Foye Oluokun and Christian Kirk

Jaguars look to build a better offense around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brandon Scherff



Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 30-year-old Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowl guard for the Washington Commanders, allowed zero sacks last season.

The move boosts the offensive line in front of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and may be a further sign that the Jaguars will be looking to bolster their defense with the first overall pick in the draft.

Folorunso Fatukasi

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are set to sign defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi

Fatukasi has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money.

The 2018 sixth-round pick had 115 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 45 games with the New York Jets.

Foye Oluokun:

Also, we're being told the Jags and Foye Oluokun have agreed on a three-year, $45 million deal.

There is $28 million guaranteed at signing for a player who led the league with 192 tackles while playing for the Falcons last season.

He also had two sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble while starting every game for the NFC South team.

Christian Kirk:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are set to sign free agent receiver Christian Kirk, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirk would be a big addition to the receiving corps as the Jaguars try to build a better offense around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.