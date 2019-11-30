Former Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed Friday at his Pittsburgh apartment, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted to Twitter Saturday, saying that Pryor had undergone surgery and is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

Pryor has previously played for the Bills, Jets, Redskins and Raiders.

He was released from the Jaguars in September after being on the injured reserve list for a hamstring injury.

