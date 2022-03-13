Report: Mike White leaving University of Florida for University of Georgia

The longtime Gators head coach will now be sporting red-and-black, as he departs Gainesville to succeed Tom Crean at UGA.

The Florida-Georgia rivalry is about to get even more heated on the hardwood.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, longtime Gators head coach Mike White is leaving the University of Florida for the University of Georgia. He has been at Florida since 2015. Georgia fired Tom Crean last week after four seasons.

Sources: Georgia will hire Florida's Mike White as its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2022

Per multiple sources: White was emotionally ready to part ways with the University of Florida, where he has compiled a record of 144-88. Many speculated he would return to Ole Miss, where he was not only a four-year starting guard but he also met his wife. Instead, it's another SEC rival in Georgia that plucks White away from Gainesville.

White succeeded Gators legend Billy Donovan in 2015 after four seasons as the head coach at Louisiana Tech. His Gators teams went to four NCAA Tournaments in seven seasons. They are not expected to make the tournament this season.