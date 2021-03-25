Report: JU Basketball hires Florida assistant Jordan Mincy

The Jacksonville Dolphins name their next men's basketball coach

Almost three weeks after JU parted ways with head coach Tony Jasick, the program is reportedly set to make its next hire.

Graham Hall of The Gainesville Sun is reporting that JU has named Jordan Mincy the next man to run the program. Mincy comes from just 90 miles away as an assistant at the University of Florida.

#Gators men’s basketball assistant coach Jordan Mincy is taking the Jacksonville head coaching gig, per source. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) March 25, 2021

Mincy has been with the Gators since 2015 when Mike White took over the program from legend Billy Donovan.