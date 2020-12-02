JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants fired McAdoo in December 2017 after a 2-10 start to his second season. McAdoo would join Jay Gruden, another former NFC East head coach, as new additions to Head Coach Doug Marrone's revamped coaching staff.

McAdoo interviewed for the position of Jacksonville's offensive coordinator a few weeks ago but was ultimately passed over in favor of Gruden, who was hired on Jan. 21.

McAdoo, 42, called plays as the Giants' offensive coordinator for two years (2014-2015) under Tom Coughlin. He then called plays as the team's head coach in 2016 when he replaced Coughlin and called plays for the start of the 2017 season but eventually handed the duties over to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

McAdoo has been out of the NFL since his tenure with the Giants ended, so Jacksonville gives him a chance to resurface as an offensive coach as well as a chance to develop a young quarterback in Gardner Minshew.