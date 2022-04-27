Report: Jaguars sign OT Cam Robinson to three-year $54M extension

On Friday Jaguars general manager, Trent Baalke, said the two sides had been working on an extension.

The Jaguars have solidified another spot on their offensive line for years to come.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cam Robinson has signed a three-year $54 million extension.

Jacksonville franchise tagged Robinson for the second consecutive year, he was scheduled to make $16.662 million on the tag.

"We're continuing to work and have had some great discussion with Cam and his agent so I think that's moving in the right direction," Baalke said.

Baalke also added a potential Robinson deal wouldn't necessarily shift the Jaguars focus from taking a tackle at No. 1 on Thursday.

"Some people say we've got Cam tagged so we're not looking at the tackle position, I wouldn't go down that road right now everybody's is fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position," Baalke said.

Robinson's deal is the 11th richest left tackle contract in the NFL according to Spotrac.