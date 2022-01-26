Report: Jaguars set to interview Nathaniel Hackett Thursday, but continuing discussions with Byron Leftwich for head coach spot

The Florida Times-Union confirmed the report that Nathanial Hackett, who the Jaguars fired as offensive coordinator in 2018, will be meeting with the team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars will conduct a second-round interview with Green Bay Packers offense coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coach vacancy Thursday, First Coast News has learned.

The Florida Times-Union confirmed the report that Hackett, who the Jaguars fired as offensive coordinator in 2018, will be meeting with the team.

The official scheduling of Hackett's interview (First Coast News had previously reported that there were plans to hold the interview, although a date had not been solidified) comes on the heels of an online-firestorm Tuesday night. Multiple reports claimed that after spending five-plus hours interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich Tuesday, the team had entered negotiations with the former Jaguars' quarterback.

Eric Dillard of local, Jaguars Twitter acclaim was the first to officially report the news regarding Leftwich Tuesday evening.