Report: Jacksonville Jaguars set to hire Byron Leftwich as ninth head coach in franchise history

Several outlets are reporting a deal is imminent, if not in-place already. The former Jaguars QB has served as Bucs' Offensive Coordinator the past three seasons.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Byron Leftwich, the Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is reportedly returning to Jacksonville to become the ninth head coach in franchise history.

Eric Dillard of local, Jaguars Twitter acclaim was the first to officially report the news Tuesday evening.

Dillard's report quickly received praise from the Associated Press, The Athletic, and Tampa's The Pewter Report. The Washington Post had reported earlier in the evening that there was "increasing hope that a deal would be in place soon," but that, at that time, nothing was "official or certain."

There are increasing hopes that a deal will be in place soon for Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to be hired as the head coach of the Jaguars but nothing is official or certain yet, sources say. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 26, 2022

Leftwich would succeed Urban Meyer, who lasted less than one full season in Jacksonville.

After teaming up with Tom Brady to lead Tampa to the Super Bowl LV title, Leftwich became one of the hottest names on the head coaching market. Under Leftwich, the Bucs’ offense ranked second in scoring in 2021, fourth in 2020, and third in 2019, the last of which came with Jameis Winston and not Brady under-center. Prior to reuniting with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa, Leftwich worked on Arians’ staff for three seasons in Arizona. He was initially hired by the Cardinals in 2016 as a coaching intern, four years after retiring. He was elevated to Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach in 2017 and interim offensive coordinator in 2018.

A star at Marshall University (1998-2002), Leftwich was selected seventh overall by the Jaguars in the 2003 NFL Draft. He took over as the starting quarterback in game four of his rookie season, after Mark Brunell was injured. In four seasons with Jacksonville, Leftwich won 24 games in 38 starts, but was plagued by ankle injuries in 2005 and 2006. He was abruptly cut at the end of 2007 training camp, despite then head coach Jack Del Rio reaffirming his commitment to Leftwich that off-season. Leftwich then bounced around the league as a back-up with the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers. It was in Pittsburgh that Leftwich first worked with then-Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. But Leftwich never won another game as a starter after leaving Jacksonville.

Leftwich also interviewed with the Chicago Bears. These were the first head coaching interviews Leftwich had ever been requested for.