JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars fans have anticipated some sort of drama on “Black Monday” following the team’s 2019 season finale — but whether that be firings or reinstatement’s remained in question.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting that it will be the former.

Russini tweeted Saturday that Jaguars head Coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game against the Colts. Marrone was in his third full season as head coach of Jacksonville, compiling a 20-27 record (not including Sunday’s game against Indianapolis).

In addition to serving as an NFL Insider for ESPN, Russini’s father and uncles grew up in the same neighborhood as Marrone.

Per Jaguars PR, Marrone and the Jags will already be without cornerback A.J. Bouye (wrist) and Leonard Fournette (illness) against the Colts. Fournette was downgraded to “Doubtful” Saturday morning and subsequently posted the following tweet.

Fournette had appeared in all 15 games this season, the most of his career. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars promoted running back Jeremy McNichols from their practice squad. Wide receiver/returner Michael Walker (hamstring) has also been placed on Injured Reserve.

The Jaguars (5-10) face the Colts (7-8) at 4:25 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field Sunday.