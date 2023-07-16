Report: Jags sign tight end Evan Engram to three-year, $41.25 million deal

According to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jags and Engram agreed to terms on the extension Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jags fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

After a career season and an offseason full of uncertainty regarding his future with the team, tight end Evan Engram and the Jags have agreed to an extension.

According to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Engram and the Jags agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract on Sunday.

This comes right before Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension.

Engram and the Jags both expressed a desire to get a deal done this offseason and now they can head into training camp with both sides satisfied.

Engram, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent his first five years with the New York Giants where he made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but largely underachieved.

Last season, which was Engram's first with the Jags, was one to remember for the franchise tight end.

Engram had career highs with 73 receptions and 766 receiving yards last season for the Jags.