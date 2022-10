He was pronounced dead Sunday after a shooting in front of a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguar Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ.

Dennard was pronounced dead Sunday after a shooting in front of a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pa., reports the outlet.

Denard was a cornerback for the Jaguars and was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2012 NFL Draft.

The team added him to the practice squad at the end of training camp.