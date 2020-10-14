Report: Florida-LSU game to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is set to update the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday

After 19 football student-athletes reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week, University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin suspended football operations Tuesday afternoon, saying the University would re-evaluate the following day.

It's now the following day. And things don't look great for the program's scheduled game Saturday against LSU.

Multiple reports, including the Gainesville Sun and Football Scoop, say that the Saturday matinee will be postponed. There is no official word on when the game would be made-up. The two schools do not share a bye week, leaving the SEC's open week -- December 12 -- as the most likely possibility.

Stricklin is set to meet the media at 2 p.m. First Coast News will update this story when more information becomes available at that time.

Head football coach Dan Mullen met with reporters Wednesday morning and did apologize for his comments regarding increasing fan attendance at home games to 90,000. Mullen said that he wants to abide by whatever local health officials say, but also wants those who can attend to create an "unbelievable environment."

"I apologize if I offended anyone," Mullen said.