Reggie Northrup goes one-on-one with Sports Director Chris Porter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville native, former First Coast Bucs and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Reggie Northrup is making a name for himself in the USFL.

Northrup, who plays for the Houston Gamblers, wasted no time making sure opposing offenses know where he is all at times on the field.

In the Gamblers season opener, Northrup returned a fumble 87 yards for the score in the Gamblers 17-12 win over the Michigan Panthers.

Northrup is also making waves in Mixed Martial Arts.

Northrup is 5-0 and is finding a way balance both football and MMA.