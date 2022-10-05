Read former player Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his former team, citing a violation of Florida’s Private Sector Whistle-blower’s Act.
The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Duval County, alleges former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer kicked Lambo in the leg during an August 2021 practice, used profanity to insult him and created a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also alleges the Jaguars did not initiate a legitimate investigation into Lambo’s allegation of workplace violence.