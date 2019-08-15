Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife have been injured in a plane crash at Elizabeth Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee.

The former NASCAR driver and current television commentator, along with his wife, have been transported to an area hospital in eastern Tennessee. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Elizabethton Fire Chief told local media that no one has died in the crash.

It was not immediately known who else may have been on-board.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Emergency personnel are on-scene.