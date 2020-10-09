Thursday marks a rare day in the sports world

It was just a few weeks ago that sporting events were few and far between.

Now, there are almost too many to keep up with.

With the 2020 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, the NBA playoffs and MLB regular season still in full effect and tennis' U.S. Open still ongoing, there will be no shortage of sports to be found on television on Thursday night. With that in mind, let's take a look at Thursday's schedule, which marks a rare day on the sports calendar.