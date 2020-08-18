Randy Wade prepared to take fight straight to Big Ten Office

Father of Ohio State stand-out Shaun Wade wants answers regarding Big Ten's cancellation, move to spring

Randy Wade, father of Trinity Christian alum and Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, says the Big Ten conference's decision not to play football this fall was made too quickly.

Wade says the Big Ten’s unwillingness to give a good explanation as to why they decided to postpone fall sports and college football prompted him to fly to the conference office in Illinois seeking answers. Wade says he’s planning to leave Thursday and head to the Big Ten Conference office on Friday. But Wade says he won’t be doing it alone. In fact, Wade says other parents from around the Big Ten Conference are planning to go as well. They’re all hoping to speak with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. If not, Wade says they’re planning to protest.

“Not getting all the information... I feel the kids, parents, and even the fans deserve to get more information about the decision," Wade said Tuesday.

Wade said during his Daddy's Ball podcast that lots of parents were asking why the decision had to be made so quickly. They say they couldn't care less about the conference possibly entertaining playing in the spring.

“My thing is: what would change in the spring? COVID 19 is the new norm, and it's something we'll have to live with. We just have to be safe. They have the money to make it a safe environment for these kids," Wade said.

Wade says the parents want to play and they feel it’s a safer environment than being at home because the players are getting tested consistently.