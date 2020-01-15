Raines High School graduate Harold Carmichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday as a member of the Centennial class.

He becomes the second former Raines graduate to be inducted. Safety Brian Dawkins was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

Carmichael, a 6-foot-8 wide receiver, played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1971 to 1983 and with the Dallas Cowboys in 1984, finishing with 590 receptions for 8,985 yards and 79 touchdowns.

RELATED | See more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage

Carmichael led the NFL in 1972 with 67 catches and 1,116 receiving yards, and made the Pro Bowl four times. He also played for the Eagles in Super Bowl XV after the 1980 season, losing to the Oakland Raiders.