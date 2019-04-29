There's lots of talk about the Jacksonville Jaguars 2019 draft class, but one prospect taken on Day 3 lit up social media. The Jags selected Washington State’s Gardner Minshew with the 178th pick. Many fans and professional called him a steal, but what stole the show was his famous mustache.

Washington State Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew (16) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Washington State won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

The kid can ball, but his mustache game is also on point. Social media had some fun with this.

Minshew has had a winding journey to Duval County. He walked-on at Troy, transferred to a junior college, went to Eastern Carolina, and then -- after almost heading to Alabama to be a third-string QB/GA -- went west to lead Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. Minshew led Wazzu to a record, 11-win season and an Alamo Bowl victory.