PXG Women's Match Play Championship highlights skill, determination and sacrifice

The 10-day tournament showcased the skill and sacrifice it takes for women's pro golfers to aspire their ultimate goal in making the LPGA Tour.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The World Golf Village showcases golf's history.

For the last 10 days professional women golfers from around the world aimed to etch a little piece of history into the turf.

"We all got game," pro golfer, Nicole Gerome, said.

The PXG Women's Match Play Championship helped showcase the skill, determination, and sacrifice it takes to be a pro.

But, what it also showed was a unique side to the individual sport.

"I think it's so important to cheer on other women playing the same game," Gerome said.

Gerome was knocked out of contention early, but stayed to support her friend Jessica Porvasnik.

"We played a lot in junior golf together and I told her the best experience you can have is even caddying for players and just to see what their game how you can improve upon yours," Porvasnik said.

Beyond sleek clubs and smooth swings are years of sweat and tears.

"The winner's going to cash an eight thousand dollar check and that's really meaningful for them. That's 25 percent more than Jessica made last season," tournament creator, Mark Berman said.

"My exact role is golf dad," he said with a smile.

Berman's daughter played college golf and has seen the ups and downs that come with it. He said he put this tournament together to not only give golfers a chance to one day get to the LPGA Tour but to also help set them up for life outside of golf.

"I played in a pro-am with a CEO of a company I mean it was so incredible to hear her story and how she made it big," Porvasnik said.

"Don't let anybody tell you you can't do it. Go after your dream and don't let anybody stop you," Gerome said.