Providence boys' basketball enjoying great season, looking to make run at state title starting next week

The Providence Stallions are 23-1 and have won 12 straight games. They're looking to make a run at a state title starting next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The regular season for boys high school hoops is coming to a close here on the First Coast, and as the postseason draws near it's no surprise that the Providence Stallions are gearing up for a run at the state title.

Stallions head coach Jim Martin has coached high school basketball for more than two decades in Jacksonville.

His Stallions are 23-1 and have won 12 straight games since losing to Winter Haven back on December 29th.

Last season Providence got bounced from the playoffs by a very good Florida State High team coached by FSU football great Charlie Ward.

Coach Martin and his players say their chemistry is what sets them apart and their end goal is cutting down the nets in Lakeland.

"We got the whole lineup back from last year which is huge. We hit the ground running. We've added some guys that we go eight, nine deep that can really play. We have a big junior class but a lot of them played last year so experience is showing for us down the stretch right now," Martin said.

"We kind of just see the end goal the same thing is the state title because we're not really satisfied. All these wins are good but at the end of the day we're still going for the end goal and every game is just another game at this point so the end goal is obviously the state title so that's what we're just going for," senior guard Mason Lee said.