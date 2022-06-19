Preseason ritual sparked Middleburg softball during its magical state championship run

Broncos head coach, Ashley Houston, placed candles at each position on the field. Her players responded, some even cried, during the bonding session.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A small orange light sits alone at Middleburg High School's softball field.

It invites deep thought.

“That little flash of light you see that spark and you think of a certain spark during the game a situation giving you the memory,” Broncos pitcher, Mallory Forrester, said.

The answer is a little different for every player, which is exactly what head coach, Ashley Houston, was hoping for.

Before the season, Houston set up candles for players at their positions on the field.

“We told all of them, it’s up to you what you do just go to your position whatever you want to do if you want to meditate, if you want to pray,” she said.

“To me it was kind of crazy that we were sitting on the field looking at a candle. I think we all had a whole bunch of thoughts going on and then I had goosebumps because one of our seniors she started crying and it was just very emotional,” Broncos third baseman, Kaelyn Hagan, said.

The Broncos battled through an up and down regular season.

On the eve of the playoffs, the team needed a spark to rekindle that bond it created before the season.

Middleburg decided to shake things up and bring its candle ritual inside its locker room.

The team, standing in the dark with the candles lit, would listen to a three-minute pump up speech and then go out to play.

Th Broncos finished the assignment and won their first-ever state championship beating South Lake 1-0.

“It wasn’t just the physical side, we ended up being very talented and competed really well in the field but it was all the things we did off the field together,” Houston said.