Potter's House star alum Shermar Bridges has eyes on the NFL

The Potter’s House alum and Fort Valley State University standout wide receiver started his college career at Tusculum University in Tennessee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The road to the success has been filled with many trials and tribulations for Shemar Bridges but he's tackled all of them head on.

“It was a lot of hard days because I wasn't going the direction with my career that I wanted to. I grinded and there were a lot of tears," Bridges said.

It was tough and at times he was depressed because he wasn’t doing what he loves to do, according to Bridges. Two years later Bridges made the decision to transfer to Fort Valley State University.

It’s at FVSU that the kid from Jacksonville college career exploded. His junior season scouts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills started calling the Wildcats head coach asking for film.

Fast forward to his senior year and Bridges had scouts from several NFL teams at his games.

“I just want to be great. I just love the game," Bridges said. "I'm not in it for money or fame. I just really love the game. I want to live up to my full potential. I know I have an opportunity to do something special not only on this level but the next level."

His desire to play in the NFL is bigger than him.

Bridges wants to sue his success to remind pro scouts about the talent at Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country. He also has plans for the city of Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville, Florida it's rough. It has a lot of rough parts," Bridges said. "And I've grown up losing friends, people I went to school with. People losing their lives to gun violence. I just feel like people need to step up and people need to stand up and say something and I'm not afraid to do that. I'm not superman and I can't save the world, but I can do my part."

Courage, wisdom and strength he learned at the Potter’s House.

Now because of his hard work, dedication and talent, Shemar Bridges has been invited to the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

It's a postseason all-star game showcasing the best N-L Draft eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.