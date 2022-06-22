Ponte Vedra 12U baseball team wins championship at Cooperstown baseball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A team from the Ponte Vedra Thunder organization took top prize at All Star Village in Cooperstown, New York.
The Ponte Vedra Thunder 12U Hudgins-Hagy team won the tournament championship going 9-2 against some of the best teams from around the country.
The Thunder had to win four games on the final day to win the championship, beating a team out of Orlando.
"I always thought that was in the cards, but I knew everything had to line up perfectly, which it did. Our pitchers threw awesome and our bats got hot at the right time. I thought we could win it, did I believe 100 percent that we could no, but like I said everything lined up perfectly and we were happy to bring it back to Ponte Vedra," head coach, Brian Hudgins, said.
The team is made up of 11 Jacksonville area 12-year-olds.
It'll finish up its stellar season next month at the invite only U-S-S-S-A Elite World Series in Viera, Florida.