5-time world champion pitmaster teaches GMJ the best way to make ribs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The winningest man in BBQ joined the GMJ crew Saturday morning for a lesson on top BBQ practices. Myron Mixon is a 5-time world champion pitmaster and showed the best ways to prepare ribs. Mixon also described how seasoning your ribs too early can dry them out.
For more information on Myron Mixon and the products he uses for BBQ, visit his website.
Myron Mixon is also a New York Times bestselling author with 3 cookbooks and was featured at Jacksonville’s Home and Patio show on Saturday January 21st.